Home
/
Bedford, TX
/
2821 Willow Bend
Last updated October 23 2019 at 8:07 AM

2821 Willow Bend

2821 Willow Bend · No Longer Available
Location

2821 Willow Bend, Bedford, TX 76021

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application and admin fees**

Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,381 sq ft, 1 story home in Bedford! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2821 Willow Bend have any available units?
2821 Willow Bend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
Is 2821 Willow Bend currently offering any rent specials?
2821 Willow Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2821 Willow Bend pet-friendly?
Yes, 2821 Willow Bend is pet friendly.
Does 2821 Willow Bend offer parking?
No, 2821 Willow Bend does not offer parking.
Does 2821 Willow Bend have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2821 Willow Bend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2821 Willow Bend have a pool?
No, 2821 Willow Bend does not have a pool.
Does 2821 Willow Bend have accessible units?
No, 2821 Willow Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 2821 Willow Bend have units with dishwashers?
No, 2821 Willow Bend does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2821 Willow Bend have units with air conditioning?
No, 2821 Willow Bend does not have units with air conditioning.

