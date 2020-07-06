All apartments in Bedford
Last updated July 24 2019 at 11:50 AM

2817 Willow Bend

2817 Willow Bend · No Longer Available
Location

2817 Willow Bend, Bedford, TX 76021

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2817 Willow Bend have any available units?
2817 Willow Bend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
Is 2817 Willow Bend currently offering any rent specials?
2817 Willow Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2817 Willow Bend pet-friendly?
Yes, 2817 Willow Bend is pet friendly.
Does 2817 Willow Bend offer parking?
No, 2817 Willow Bend does not offer parking.
Does 2817 Willow Bend have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2817 Willow Bend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2817 Willow Bend have a pool?
No, 2817 Willow Bend does not have a pool.
Does 2817 Willow Bend have accessible units?
No, 2817 Willow Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 2817 Willow Bend have units with dishwashers?
No, 2817 Willow Bend does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2817 Willow Bend have units with air conditioning?
No, 2817 Willow Bend does not have units with air conditioning.

