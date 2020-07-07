All apartments in Bedford
Last updated June 7 2020 at 7:57 PM

2809 Meadow Park Drive

2809 Meadow Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2809 Meadow Park Drive, Bedford, TX 76021
Bedford Meadows

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
COMPLETELY RENOVATED!!! Excellent specious and bright floor plan! 1st floor has a living room with a nice fireplace, a formal dining room that can be used as an office, remodeled kitchen with white quartz countertops, all new plumbing fixtures, all new stainless steel appliances, laundry room & a guest bathroom. 2nd floor has 2 LARGE bedrooms with large closets, each one has its own remodeled full bathroom. One bedroom has a standing shower and the other one has a tub. Beautiful and bright with all new upgraded lighting fixtures! Great patio for relaxing with a new privacy wood fence! Plenty of parking. 2 minutes from HWY 183 & 121. Everything you need, within 1 minute drive. $0 RHINO DEPOSIT AVAILEBLE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2809 Meadow Park Drive have any available units?
2809 Meadow Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 2809 Meadow Park Drive have?
Some of 2809 Meadow Park Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2809 Meadow Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2809 Meadow Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2809 Meadow Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2809 Meadow Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bedford.
Does 2809 Meadow Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2809 Meadow Park Drive offers parking.
Does 2809 Meadow Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2809 Meadow Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2809 Meadow Park Drive have a pool?
No, 2809 Meadow Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2809 Meadow Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 2809 Meadow Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2809 Meadow Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2809 Meadow Park Drive has units with dishwashers.

