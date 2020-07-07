2809 Meadow Park Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

COMPLETELY RENOVATED!!! Excellent specious and bright floor plan! 1st floor has a living room with a nice fireplace, a formal dining room that can be used as an office, remodeled kitchen with white quartz countertops, all new plumbing fixtures, all new stainless steel appliances, laundry room & a guest bathroom. 2nd floor has 2 LARGE bedrooms with large closets, each one has its own remodeled full bathroom. One bedroom has a standing shower and the other one has a tub. Beautiful and bright with all new upgraded lighting fixtures! Great patio for relaxing with a new privacy wood fence! Plenty of parking. 2 minutes from HWY 183 & 121. Everything you need, within 1 minute drive. $0 RHINO DEPOSIT AVAILEBLE!