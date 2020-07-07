2805 Meadow Park Drive

Amenities

pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Enjoy this spacious two-story, 2 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom unit in Bedford! Nice sized living room with fireplace! Great location and close to SH 183 and SH 121! Shopping, entertainment and restaurants nearby! Pictures coming soon! This is a must-see!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,150, Available 4/18/19



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,150, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.