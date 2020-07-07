All apartments in Bedford
Last updated April 29 2019 at 3:54 AM

2805 Meadow Park Drive

2805 Meadow Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2805 Meadow Park Drive, Bedford, TX 76021
Bedford Meadows

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Enjoy this spacious two-story, 2 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom unit in Bedford! Nice sized living room with fireplace! Great location and close to SH 183 and SH 121! Shopping, entertainment and restaurants nearby! Pictures coming soon! This is a must-see!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,150, Available 4/18/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,150, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2805 Meadow Park Drive have any available units?
2805 Meadow Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
Is 2805 Meadow Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2805 Meadow Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2805 Meadow Park Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2805 Meadow Park Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2805 Meadow Park Drive offer parking?
No, 2805 Meadow Park Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2805 Meadow Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2805 Meadow Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2805 Meadow Park Drive have a pool?
No, 2805 Meadow Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2805 Meadow Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 2805 Meadow Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2805 Meadow Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2805 Meadow Park Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2805 Meadow Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2805 Meadow Park Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

