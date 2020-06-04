3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Granite Counter Tops in Kitchen and Baths. Vinyl wood plank flooring throughout the home. Wood burning fireplace. Large backyard with storage shed and wooden fence. Pets allowed with restrictions.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2801 Summit View View have any available units?
2801 Summit View View doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 2801 Summit View View have?
Some of 2801 Summit View View's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2801 Summit View View currently offering any rent specials?
2801 Summit View View is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2801 Summit View View pet-friendly?
Yes, 2801 Summit View View is pet friendly.
Does 2801 Summit View View offer parking?
Yes, 2801 Summit View View offers parking.
Does 2801 Summit View View have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2801 Summit View View does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2801 Summit View View have a pool?
No, 2801 Summit View View does not have a pool.
Does 2801 Summit View View have accessible units?
No, 2801 Summit View View does not have accessible units.
Does 2801 Summit View View have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2801 Summit View View has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)