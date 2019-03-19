All apartments in Bedford
Last updated October 30 2019

2708 Clearmeadow Street

2708 Clearmeadow Street · No Longer Available
Location

2708 Clearmeadow Street, Bedford, TX 76021
Bedford Meadows

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 2,123 sq ft, 1 story home in Bedford! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2708 Clearmeadow Street have any available units?
2708 Clearmeadow Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 2708 Clearmeadow Street have?
Some of 2708 Clearmeadow Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2708 Clearmeadow Street currently offering any rent specials?
2708 Clearmeadow Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2708 Clearmeadow Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2708 Clearmeadow Street is pet friendly.
Does 2708 Clearmeadow Street offer parking?
No, 2708 Clearmeadow Street does not offer parking.
Does 2708 Clearmeadow Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2708 Clearmeadow Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2708 Clearmeadow Street have a pool?
No, 2708 Clearmeadow Street does not have a pool.
Does 2708 Clearmeadow Street have accessible units?
No, 2708 Clearmeadow Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2708 Clearmeadow Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2708 Clearmeadow Street does not have units with dishwashers.

