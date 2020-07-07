All apartments in Bedford
Last updated March 5 2020 at 5:41 PM

2701 Summit View Drive

2701 Summit View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2701 Summit View Drive, Bedford, TX 76021
Shady Brook

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,534 sq ft, 1 story home in Bedford! Spacious living room with fireplace! Open kitchen concept. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2701 Summit View Drive have any available units?
2701 Summit View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
Is 2701 Summit View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2701 Summit View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2701 Summit View Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2701 Summit View Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2701 Summit View Drive offer parking?
No, 2701 Summit View Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2701 Summit View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2701 Summit View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2701 Summit View Drive have a pool?
No, 2701 Summit View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2701 Summit View Drive have accessible units?
No, 2701 Summit View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2701 Summit View Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2701 Summit View Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2701 Summit View Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2701 Summit View Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

