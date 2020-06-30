All apartments in Bedford
Find more places like 2621 Cummings Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bedford, TX
/
2621 Cummings Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

2621 Cummings Drive

2621 Cummings Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bedford
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2621 Cummings Drive, Bedford, TX 76021

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3-2 in Bedford! Open concept, stunning kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large living room with fireplace, split bedrooms, large patio and much more!! Quiet living in the heart of Bedford! Close to shopping and highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2621 Cummings Drive have any available units?
2621 Cummings Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 2621 Cummings Drive have?
Some of 2621 Cummings Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2621 Cummings Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2621 Cummings Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2621 Cummings Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2621 Cummings Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bedford.
Does 2621 Cummings Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2621 Cummings Drive offers parking.
Does 2621 Cummings Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2621 Cummings Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2621 Cummings Drive have a pool?
No, 2621 Cummings Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2621 Cummings Drive have accessible units?
No, 2621 Cummings Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2621 Cummings Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2621 Cummings Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kensington Station Apartment Homes
2401 L Don Dodson Dr
Bedford, TX 76021
3001 Crystal Springs
3001 Crystal Springs
Bedford, TX 76021
Huntington Glen Apartments
2900 Harwood Rd
Bedford, TX 76021
The Cottages at Bedford
2000 Park Place Blvd
Bedford, TX 76021
The Arbors of Central Park
2701 Parkview Ln
Bedford, TX 76022
Canopy on Central
2700 Central Dr
Bedford, TX 76021
Arbors on Forest Ridge
2200 Forest Ridge Dr
Bedford, TX 76021
Summerstone Apartment Homes
2301 L Don Dodson Dr
Bedford, TX 76021

Similar Pages

Bedford 1 BedroomsBedford 2 Bedrooms
Bedford Apartments with BalconyBedford Apartments with Parking
Bedford Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary