Beautiful 3-2 in Bedford! Open concept, stunning kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large living room with fireplace, split bedrooms, large patio and much more!! Quiet living in the heart of Bedford! Close to shopping and highways.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2621 Cummings Drive have any available units?
2621 Cummings Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 2621 Cummings Drive have?
Some of 2621 Cummings Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2621 Cummings Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2621 Cummings Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.