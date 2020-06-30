2621 Cummings Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3-2 in Bedford! Open concept, stunning kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large living room with fireplace, split bedrooms, large patio and much more!! Quiet living in the heart of Bedford! Close to shopping and highways.