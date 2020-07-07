2604 Dalewood Court

Very nice spacious half duplex on quiet culdesac. 2 bedrooms with 2 full baths. 2 living areas, corner fireplace. Private back yard with trees. Carport is secured behind a gate in back yard. Tall ceilings.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
