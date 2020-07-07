All apartments in Bedford
Last updated August 22 2019 at 3:19 AM

2604 Dalewood Court

2604 Dalewood Court · No Longer Available
Location

2604 Dalewood Court, Bedford, TX 76022

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
carport
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Very nice spacious half duplex on quiet culdesac. 2 bedrooms with 2 full baths. 2 living areas, corner fireplace. Private back yard with trees. Carport is secured behind a gate in back yard. Tall ceilings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2604 Dalewood Court have any available units?
2604 Dalewood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 2604 Dalewood Court have?
Some of 2604 Dalewood Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2604 Dalewood Court currently offering any rent specials?
2604 Dalewood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2604 Dalewood Court pet-friendly?
No, 2604 Dalewood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bedford.
Does 2604 Dalewood Court offer parking?
Yes, 2604 Dalewood Court offers parking.
Does 2604 Dalewood Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2604 Dalewood Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2604 Dalewood Court have a pool?
No, 2604 Dalewood Court does not have a pool.
Does 2604 Dalewood Court have accessible units?
No, 2604 Dalewood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2604 Dalewood Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2604 Dalewood Court has units with dishwashers.

