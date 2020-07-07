All apartments in Bedford
Find more places like 2516 Classic Court West.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bedford, TX
/
2516 Classic Court West
Last updated September 29 2019 at 8:01 AM

2516 Classic Court West

2516 Classic Court West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bedford
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2516 Classic Court West, Bedford, TX 76021

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application fees**

Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 2,047 sq ft, 1 story home in Bedford! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2516 Classic Court West have any available units?
2516 Classic Court West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 2516 Classic Court West have?
Some of 2516 Classic Court West's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2516 Classic Court West currently offering any rent specials?
2516 Classic Court West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2516 Classic Court West pet-friendly?
Yes, 2516 Classic Court West is pet friendly.
Does 2516 Classic Court West offer parking?
No, 2516 Classic Court West does not offer parking.
Does 2516 Classic Court West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2516 Classic Court West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2516 Classic Court West have a pool?
No, 2516 Classic Court West does not have a pool.
Does 2516 Classic Court West have accessible units?
No, 2516 Classic Court West does not have accessible units.
Does 2516 Classic Court West have units with dishwashers?
No, 2516 Classic Court West does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Brownstone Lofts & Townhomes
400 Pecan Bend Dr
Bedford, TX 76022
Kensington Station Apartment Homes
2401 L Don Dodson Dr
Bedford, TX 76021
Huntington Glen Apartments
2900 Harwood Rd
Bedford, TX 76021
Pecan Creek
2500 Central Dr
Bedford, TX 76021
Amherst
1121 Amherst Dr
Bedford, TX 76021
Morgan
1611 Oak Creek Ln
Bedford, TX 76022
Bedford Oaks
1400 Shady Ln
Bedford, TX 76021
Summerstone Apartment Homes
2301 L Don Dodson Dr
Bedford, TX 76021

Similar Pages

Bedford 1 BedroomsBedford 2 Bedrooms
Bedford Apartments with BalconyBedford Apartments with Parking
Bedford Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary