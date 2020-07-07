Rent Calculator
2413 Meadow Court
Last updated March 4 2020 at 9:35 AM
1 of 14
2413 Meadow Court
2413 Meadow Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
2413 Meadow Court, Bedford, TX 76021
Bedford Meadows
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available Mid-March 2020. Gorgeous tile Floors, granite in Kitchen & Baths. Completely updates with high end finishes.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2413 Meadow Court have any available units?
2413 Meadow Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bedford, TX
.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Bedford Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2413 Meadow Court have?
Some of 2413 Meadow Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2413 Meadow Court currently offering any rent specials?
2413 Meadow Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2413 Meadow Court pet-friendly?
No, 2413 Meadow Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bedford
.
Does 2413 Meadow Court offer parking?
Yes, 2413 Meadow Court offers parking.
Does 2413 Meadow Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2413 Meadow Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2413 Meadow Court have a pool?
No, 2413 Meadow Court does not have a pool.
Does 2413 Meadow Court have accessible units?
No, 2413 Meadow Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2413 Meadow Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2413 Meadow Court has units with dishwashers.
