Beautiful open concept home with large front porch & backs to the greenbelt with flowing creek. Hard wood floors in the common areas. 3rd bedroom options as an office. Great layout. Comes with surround sound wiring and 3D TV.
Front yard maintained by HOA.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2329 Aberdeen Drive have any available units?
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
What amenities does 2329 Aberdeen Drive have?
Some of 2329 Aberdeen Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2329 Aberdeen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2329 Aberdeen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.