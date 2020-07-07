All apartments in Bedford
Find more places like 2329 Aberdeen Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bedford, TX
/
2329 Aberdeen Drive
Last updated October 22 2019 at 2:48 PM

2329 Aberdeen Drive

2329 Aberdeen Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bedford
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2329 Aberdeen Drive, Bedford, TX 76021

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful open concept home with large front porch & backs to the greenbelt with flowing creek. Hard wood floors in the common areas. 3rd bedroom options as an office. Great layout. Comes with surround sound wiring and 3D TV.

Front yard maintained by HOA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2329 Aberdeen Drive have any available units?
2329 Aberdeen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 2329 Aberdeen Drive have?
Some of 2329 Aberdeen Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2329 Aberdeen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2329 Aberdeen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2329 Aberdeen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2329 Aberdeen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bedford.
Does 2329 Aberdeen Drive offer parking?
No, 2329 Aberdeen Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2329 Aberdeen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2329 Aberdeen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2329 Aberdeen Drive have a pool?
No, 2329 Aberdeen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2329 Aberdeen Drive have accessible units?
No, 2329 Aberdeen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2329 Aberdeen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2329 Aberdeen Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Find a Sublet
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kensington Station Apartment Homes
2401 L Don Dodson Dr
Bedford, TX 76021
The Logan
1400 Sierra Springs Dr
Bedford, TX 76021
The Avery Apartments
531 Bedford Rd
Bedford, TX 76022
3001 Crystal Springs
3001 Crystal Springs
Bedford, TX 76021
Huntington Glen Apartments
2900 Harwood Rd
Bedford, TX 76021
Amherst
1121 Amherst Dr
Bedford, TX 76021
Point Loma Woods
1300 Shady Ln
Bedford, TX 76021
Copper Hill
3000 Bedford Rd
Bedford, TX 76021

Similar Pages

Bedford 1 BedroomsBedford 2 Bedrooms
Bedford Apartments with BalconyBedford Apartments with Parking
Bedford Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary