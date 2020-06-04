All apartments in Bedford
2301 L Don Dodson Dr
Last updated June 21 2020 at 2:27 PM

2301 L Don Dodson Dr

2301 L. Don Dodson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2301 L. Don Dodson Drive, Bedford, TX 76021

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Area: Hurst/ Euless/ Bedford 

Bedford 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath / $979-1,000  / 599-796 sq ft
Exterior Amenities: Fitness center, 2 Pools, Free WiFi Areas, Assigned parking, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, Laundry room, School bus stop, Play ground, Dog Park, Carports
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, Storage closet outside, Custom built-ins, Ice makers, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators 

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 1038

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit

 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime or email bryanw85@gmail.com. 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2301 L Don Dodson Dr have any available units?
2301 L Don Dodson Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 2301 L Don Dodson Dr have?
Some of 2301 L Don Dodson Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2301 L Don Dodson Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2301 L Don Dodson Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2301 L Don Dodson Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2301 L Don Dodson Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2301 L Don Dodson Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2301 L Don Dodson Dr offers parking.
Does 2301 L Don Dodson Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2301 L Don Dodson Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2301 L Don Dodson Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2301 L Don Dodson Dr has a pool.
Does 2301 L Don Dodson Dr have accessible units?
No, 2301 L Don Dodson Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2301 L Don Dodson Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2301 L Don Dodson Dr has units with dishwashers.

