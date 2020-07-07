All apartments in Bedford
2232 Shady Brook Dr.

2232 Shady Brook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2232 Shady Brook Drive, Bedford, TX 76021
Shady Brook

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful rehabbed home in Bedford off Bedford Road - Very nice single story home with new inside and outside paint, new windows, new light fixtures, new granite counters in kitchen and baths, new plank flooring and ceramic tile. Also new carpet in bedrooms. This home has 2 living areas and large area in kitchen for dining table. Kitchen has new ceramic cook top and stainless steel dishwasher. No frig. New blinds. All bedrooms have ceiling fans. Yard is large and fenced corner lot. Open patio in back with trees and front covered porch. 2 car garage side entry with opener. Home is both gas and electric. HEB schools. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years. No agents please.

(RLNE4749452)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2232 Shady Brook Dr. have any available units?
2232 Shady Brook Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 2232 Shady Brook Dr. have?
Some of 2232 Shady Brook Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2232 Shady Brook Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2232 Shady Brook Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2232 Shady Brook Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2232 Shady Brook Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 2232 Shady Brook Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 2232 Shady Brook Dr. offers parking.
Does 2232 Shady Brook Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2232 Shady Brook Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2232 Shady Brook Dr. have a pool?
No, 2232 Shady Brook Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 2232 Shady Brook Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2232 Shady Brook Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2232 Shady Brook Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2232 Shady Brook Dr. has units with dishwashers.

