2232 Shady Brook Dr.

Beautiful rehabbed home in Bedford off Bedford Road - Very nice single story home with new inside and outside paint, new windows, new light fixtures, new granite counters in kitchen and baths, new plank flooring and ceramic tile. Also new carpet in bedrooms. This home has 2 living areas and large area in kitchen for dining table. Kitchen has new ceramic cook top and stainless steel dishwasher. No frig. New blinds. All bedrooms have ceiling fans. Yard is large and fenced corner lot. Open patio in back with trees and front covered porch. 2 car garage side entry with opener. Home is both gas and electric. HEB schools. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years. No agents please.



(RLNE4749452)