Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
2232 Cottonwood Lane
2232 Cottonwood Lane
·
No Longer Available
Browse Similar Places
Location
2232 Cottonwood Lane, Bedford, TX 76021
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
**Special! If you bring a deposit by 11/19/18, you will get 30 days of free rent!!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2232 Cottonwood Lane have any available units?
2232 Cottonwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
Bedford, TX
.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
Bedford Rent Report
.
Is 2232 Cottonwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2232 Cottonwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2232 Cottonwood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2232 Cottonwood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2232 Cottonwood Lane offer parking?
No, 2232 Cottonwood Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2232 Cottonwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2232 Cottonwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2232 Cottonwood Lane have a pool?
No, 2232 Cottonwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2232 Cottonwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 2232 Cottonwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2232 Cottonwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2232 Cottonwood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2232 Cottonwood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2232 Cottonwood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
