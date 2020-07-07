Rent Calculator
Last updated April 30 2019 at 7:36 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2228 Cachelle Ct
2228 Cachelle Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2228 Cachelle Court, Bedford, TX 76021
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Coming Soon!!
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath. There are two Living areas, large bedrooms, plenty of kitchen cabinets, large backyard for entertaining.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2228 Cachelle Ct have any available units?
2228 Cachelle Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bedford, TX
.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Bedford Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2228 Cachelle Ct have?
Some of 2228 Cachelle Ct's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2228 Cachelle Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2228 Cachelle Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2228 Cachelle Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 2228 Cachelle Ct is pet friendly.
Does 2228 Cachelle Ct offer parking?
No, 2228 Cachelle Ct does not offer parking.
Does 2228 Cachelle Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2228 Cachelle Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2228 Cachelle Ct have a pool?
No, 2228 Cachelle Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2228 Cachelle Ct have accessible units?
No, 2228 Cachelle Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2228 Cachelle Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2228 Cachelle Ct has units with dishwashers.
