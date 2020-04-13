All apartments in Bedford
2109 Oakmeadow Street
Last updated August 1 2019 at 11:27 AM

2109 Oakmeadow Street

2109 Oakmeadow St · No Longer Available
Location

2109 Oakmeadow St, Bedford, TX 76021
Bedford Meadows

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Description Coming Soon!
If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2109 Oakmeadow Street have any available units?
2109 Oakmeadow Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
Is 2109 Oakmeadow Street currently offering any rent specials?
2109 Oakmeadow Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2109 Oakmeadow Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2109 Oakmeadow Street is pet friendly.
Does 2109 Oakmeadow Street offer parking?
No, 2109 Oakmeadow Street does not offer parking.
Does 2109 Oakmeadow Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2109 Oakmeadow Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2109 Oakmeadow Street have a pool?
No, 2109 Oakmeadow Street does not have a pool.
Does 2109 Oakmeadow Street have accessible units?
No, 2109 Oakmeadow Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2109 Oakmeadow Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2109 Oakmeadow Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2109 Oakmeadow Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2109 Oakmeadow Street does not have units with air conditioning.

