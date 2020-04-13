Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Bedford
Find more places like 2109 Oakmeadow Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Bedford, TX
/
2109 Oakmeadow Street
Last updated August 1 2019 at 11:27 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2109 Oakmeadow Street
2109 Oakmeadow St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bedford
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
2109 Oakmeadow St, Bedford, TX 76021
Bedford Meadows
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Description Coming Soon!
If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2109 Oakmeadow Street have any available units?
2109 Oakmeadow Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bedford, TX
.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Bedford Rent Report
.
Is 2109 Oakmeadow Street currently offering any rent specials?
2109 Oakmeadow Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2109 Oakmeadow Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2109 Oakmeadow Street is pet friendly.
Does 2109 Oakmeadow Street offer parking?
No, 2109 Oakmeadow Street does not offer parking.
Does 2109 Oakmeadow Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2109 Oakmeadow Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2109 Oakmeadow Street have a pool?
No, 2109 Oakmeadow Street does not have a pool.
Does 2109 Oakmeadow Street have accessible units?
No, 2109 Oakmeadow Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2109 Oakmeadow Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2109 Oakmeadow Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2109 Oakmeadow Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2109 Oakmeadow Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Logan
1400 Sierra Springs Dr
Bedford, TX 76021
Colonial Village at Shoal Creek
2500 Central Park Blvd
Bedford, TX 76022
3001 Crystal Springs
3001 Crystal Springs
Bedford, TX 76021
Forest Park Apartments
1552 Forest Park Cir
Bedford, TX 76021
The Cottages at Bedford
2000 Park Place Blvd
Bedford, TX 76021
Cantebria Crossing
1950 Oak Creek Ln
Bedford, TX 76022
Bedford Oaks
1400 Shady Ln
Bedford, TX 76021
Copper Hill
3000 Bedford Rd
Bedford, TX 76021
Similar Pages
Bedford 1 Bedrooms
Bedford 2 Bedrooms
Bedford Apartments with Balcony
Bedford Apartments with Parking
Bedford Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Rowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TX
DeSoto, TX
Waxahachie, TX
Coppell, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary