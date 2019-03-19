All apartments in Bedford
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2021 Oak Manor Drive

2021 Oak Manor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2021 Oak Manor Drive, Bedford, TX 76021

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Well kept and clean 4 bedroom 2 bath home ready for rent with open floor plan, wood floor throughout, and has easy access to highway 183.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

