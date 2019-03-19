Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Bedford
Find more places like 2021 Oak Manor Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Bedford, TX
/
2021 Oak Manor Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2021 Oak Manor Drive
2021 Oak Manor Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bedford
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
2021 Oak Manor Drive, Bedford, TX 76021
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Well kept and clean 4 bedroom 2 bath home ready for rent with open floor plan, wood floor throughout, and has easy access to highway 183.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2021 Oak Manor Drive have any available units?
2021 Oak Manor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bedford, TX
.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Bedford Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2021 Oak Manor Drive have?
Some of 2021 Oak Manor Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2021 Oak Manor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2021 Oak Manor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2021 Oak Manor Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2021 Oak Manor Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bedford
.
Does 2021 Oak Manor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2021 Oak Manor Drive offers parking.
Does 2021 Oak Manor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2021 Oak Manor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2021 Oak Manor Drive have a pool?
No, 2021 Oak Manor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2021 Oak Manor Drive have accessible units?
No, 2021 Oak Manor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2021 Oak Manor Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2021 Oak Manor Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
3001 Crystal Springs
3001 Crystal Springs
Bedford, TX 76021
Forest Park Apartments
1552 Forest Park Cir
Bedford, TX 76021
Pecan Creek
2500 Central Dr
Bedford, TX 76021
Amherst
1121 Amherst Dr
Bedford, TX 76021
Morgan
1611 Oak Creek Ln
Bedford, TX 76022
The Arbors of Central Park
2701 Parkview Ln
Bedford, TX 76022
Copper Hill
3000 Bedford Rd
Bedford, TX 76021
Reserve at Central Park
2300 Central Park Blvd
Bedford, TX 76022
Similar Pages
Bedford 1 Bedrooms
Bedford 2 Bedrooms
Bedford Apartments with Balcony
Bedford Apartments with Parking
Bedford Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Rowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TX
DeSoto, TX
Waxahachie, TX
Coppell, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary