Home
/
Bedford, TX
/
2005 Schumac Lane
Last updated November 1 2019 at 6:14 PM

2005 Schumac Lane

2005 Schumac Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2005 Schumac Lane, Bedford, TX 76022
Bell Manor

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath,1,957 sq ft, 1 story home in Bedford! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2005 Schumac Lane have any available units?
2005 Schumac Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 2005 Schumac Lane have?
Some of 2005 Schumac Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2005 Schumac Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2005 Schumac Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2005 Schumac Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2005 Schumac Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2005 Schumac Lane offer parking?
No, 2005 Schumac Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2005 Schumac Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2005 Schumac Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2005 Schumac Lane have a pool?
No, 2005 Schumac Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2005 Schumac Lane have accessible units?
No, 2005 Schumac Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2005 Schumac Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2005 Schumac Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

