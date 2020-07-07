All apartments in Bedford
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2005 Charleston Drive

2005 Charleston Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2005 Charleston Drive, Bedford, TX 76022
Bell Manor

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lease house

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2005 Charleston Drive have any available units?
2005 Charleston Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 2005 Charleston Drive have?
Some of 2005 Charleston Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2005 Charleston Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2005 Charleston Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2005 Charleston Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2005 Charleston Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bedford.
Does 2005 Charleston Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2005 Charleston Drive offers parking.
Does 2005 Charleston Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2005 Charleston Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2005 Charleston Drive have a pool?
No, 2005 Charleston Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2005 Charleston Drive have accessible units?
No, 2005 Charleston Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2005 Charleston Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2005 Charleston Drive has units with dishwashers.

