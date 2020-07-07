All apartments in Bedford
Find more places like 1950 Oak Creek Ln, Bedford, TX 76022.
Last updated January 9 2020 at 8:47 PM

1950 Oak Creek Ln, Bedford, TX 76022

1950 Oak Creek Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1950 Oak Creek Lane, Bedford, TX 76022

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
carport
clubhouse
dog park
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Hurst/ Euless/ Bedford 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath / $884

Exterior Amenities: Pool, Business center, Free WiFi Areas, Door to door trash pickup, Club house, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, School bus stop, Dog Park, Carports
Interior Amenities: W/D machines, Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, Storage closet outside, Custom carpet, Non-carpeted flooring, Ice makers, Premium Countertops, Premium Appliances, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Crown molding, Miniblinds, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators 

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 938

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Apartment Dispatch 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime or email bryanw85@gmail.com. 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1950 Oak Creek Ln, Bedford, TX 76022 have any available units?
1950 Oak Creek Ln, Bedford, TX 76022 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 1950 Oak Creek Ln, Bedford, TX 76022 have?
Some of 1950 Oak Creek Ln, Bedford, TX 76022's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1950 Oak Creek Ln, Bedford, TX 76022 currently offering any rent specials?
1950 Oak Creek Ln, Bedford, TX 76022 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1950 Oak Creek Ln, Bedford, TX 76022 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1950 Oak Creek Ln, Bedford, TX 76022 is pet friendly.
Does 1950 Oak Creek Ln, Bedford, TX 76022 offer parking?
Yes, 1950 Oak Creek Ln, Bedford, TX 76022 offers parking.
Does 1950 Oak Creek Ln, Bedford, TX 76022 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1950 Oak Creek Ln, Bedford, TX 76022 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1950 Oak Creek Ln, Bedford, TX 76022 have a pool?
Yes, 1950 Oak Creek Ln, Bedford, TX 76022 has a pool.
Does 1950 Oak Creek Ln, Bedford, TX 76022 have accessible units?
No, 1950 Oak Creek Ln, Bedford, TX 76022 does not have accessible units.
Does 1950 Oak Creek Ln, Bedford, TX 76022 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1950 Oak Creek Ln, Bedford, TX 76022 has units with dishwashers.

