Bedford, TX
1625 Winchester Way
1625 Winchester Way

1625 Winchester Way · No Longer Available
Location

1625 Winchester Way, Bedford, TX 76022

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application and admin fees**

Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,804 sq ft, 1 story home in Bedford! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1625 Winchester Way have any available units?
1625 Winchester Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
Is 1625 Winchester Way currently offering any rent specials?
1625 Winchester Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1625 Winchester Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1625 Winchester Way is pet friendly.
Does 1625 Winchester Way offer parking?
No, 1625 Winchester Way does not offer parking.
Does 1625 Winchester Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1625 Winchester Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1625 Winchester Way have a pool?
No, 1625 Winchester Way does not have a pool.
Does 1625 Winchester Way have accessible units?
No, 1625 Winchester Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1625 Winchester Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1625 Winchester Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1625 Winchester Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1625 Winchester Way does not have units with air conditioning.

