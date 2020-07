Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Newly remodeled. All new paint, appliances, flooring, fixtures and bathrooms. Very nice 3 bedroom 2 bath with a deck overlooking woods (no fenced in yard). Master has lovely walk-in glass shower, separate tub and a nice size walk-in closet. Large open living area with separate formal dining or den and breakfast area open to the kitchen. Includes 2 bay garage with garage door opener. Laundry room.