All apartments in Bedford
Find more places like 1501 Tennis Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bedford, TX
/
1501 Tennis Dr
Last updated March 30 2020 at 2:32 PM

1501 Tennis Dr

1501 Tennis Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bedford
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1501 Tennis Drive, Bedford, TX 76022

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
carport
dog park
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
Bedford 
1 Bedroom / 1 Bath / $1100

Exterior Amenities: 2 Pools, Business center, Perimeter fence, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, School bus stop, Play ground, Dog Park, W/D rental($50/mo), Handicap modified units, Bus stop
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, W/D machines, Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, Storage closet outside, Custom built-ins, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Crown molding, Miniblinds, Wet bars, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators 

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 886

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime or email bryanw85@gmail.com. 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1501 Tennis Dr have any available units?
1501 Tennis Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 1501 Tennis Dr have?
Some of 1501 Tennis Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1501 Tennis Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1501 Tennis Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1501 Tennis Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1501 Tennis Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1501 Tennis Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1501 Tennis Dr offers parking.
Does 1501 Tennis Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1501 Tennis Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1501 Tennis Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1501 Tennis Dr has a pool.
Does 1501 Tennis Dr have accessible units?
Yes, 1501 Tennis Dr has accessible units.
Does 1501 Tennis Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1501 Tennis Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Brownstone Lofts & Townhomes
400 Pecan Bend Dr
Bedford, TX 76022
Colonial Village at Shoal Creek
2500 Central Park Blvd
Bedford, TX 76022
Pecan Creek
2500 Central Dr
Bedford, TX 76021
Cantebria Crossing
1950 Oak Creek Ln
Bedford, TX 76022
Arbors on Forest Ridge
2200 Forest Ridge Dr
Bedford, TX 76021
Summerstone Apartment Homes
2301 L Don Dodson Dr
Bedford, TX 76021
Copper Hill
3000 Bedford Rd
Bedford, TX 76021
Reserve at Central Park
2300 Central Park Blvd
Bedford, TX 76022

Similar Pages

Bedford 1 BedroomsBedford 2 Bedrooms
Bedford Apartments with BalconyBedford Apartments with Parking
Bedford Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary