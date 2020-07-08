All apartments in Bedford
Last updated June 21 2020 at 2:27 PM

1401 Shady Ln

1401 Shady Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1401 Shady Lane, Bedford, TX 76021

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Area: Hurst/ Euless/ Bedford 

Bedford 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath / $875/ 700 sq ft

Exterior Amenities: Fitness center, Pool, Free WiFi Areas, Outdoor Grills, School bus stop, Dog Park, Carports
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, W/D machines, Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, Storage closet outside, Non-carpeted flooring, Premium Countertops, Premium Appliances, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Frost free refrigerators 

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 1037

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit

 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime or email bryanw85@gmail.com. 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1401 Shady Ln have any available units?
1401 Shady Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 1401 Shady Ln have?
Some of 1401 Shady Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1401 Shady Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1401 Shady Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 Shady Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1401 Shady Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1401 Shady Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1401 Shady Ln offers parking.
Does 1401 Shady Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1401 Shady Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 Shady Ln have a pool?
Yes, 1401 Shady Ln has a pool.
Does 1401 Shady Ln have accessible units?
No, 1401 Shady Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1401 Shady Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1401 Shady Ln has units with dishwashers.

