Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1400 Shady Ln Unit: B

1400 Shady Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1400 Shady Lane, Bedford, TX 76021

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dog park
gym
parking
pool
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
Rent:$999-1034
Deposit:$300

Features
Adjacent to Dog Park
Beautiful Landscaping
Fitness Center
Easy Access to Highways
Easy Access to Shopping
Guest Parking
On-call Maintenance
On-site Maintenance
Public Parks Nearby
Shimmering Swimming Pool
Short Term Leasing Available.

Apartment Features
9 Foot Ceilings
All Electric Kitchen
Brushed Nickel Fixtures
Carpeted Floors
Ceiling Fans
Central Air/Heating
Cozy Wood Burning Fireplaces *
Dishwasher
Faux Hardwood Flooring
Faux Wood Blinds
Mini Blinds
Outside Storage
Pantry
Private Balconies and Patios
Range
Refrigerator
Spacious Walk-in Closets
Washer/Dryer Connections in All Units

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1400 Shady Ln Unit: B have any available units?
1400 Shady Ln Unit: B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 1400 Shady Ln Unit: B have?
Some of 1400 Shady Ln Unit: B's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1400 Shady Ln Unit: B currently offering any rent specials?
1400 Shady Ln Unit: B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1400 Shady Ln Unit: B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1400 Shady Ln Unit: B is pet friendly.
Does 1400 Shady Ln Unit: B offer parking?
Yes, 1400 Shady Ln Unit: B offers parking.
Does 1400 Shady Ln Unit: B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1400 Shady Ln Unit: B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1400 Shady Ln Unit: B have a pool?
Yes, 1400 Shady Ln Unit: B has a pool.
Does 1400 Shady Ln Unit: B have accessible units?
No, 1400 Shady Ln Unit: B does not have accessible units.
Does 1400 Shady Ln Unit: B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1400 Shady Ln Unit: B has units with dishwashers.

