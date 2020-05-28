Features Adjacent to Dog Park Beautiful Landscaping Clubhouse Copy & Fax Services Disability Access Easy Access to Highways Easy Access to Shopping Guest Parking On-call Maintenance On-site Maintenance Public Parks Nearby Shimmering Swimming Pool Short Term Leasing Available.
Apartment Features 9 Foot Ceilings All Electric Kitchen Brushed Nickel Fixtures Carpeted Floors Ceiling Fans Central Air/Heating Cozy Wood Burning Fireplaces * Dishwasher Faux Hardwood Flooring Faux Wood Blinds Mini Blinds Outside Storage Pantry Private Balconies and Patios Range Refrigerator Spacious Walk-in Closets Washer/Dryer Connections in All Units
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1400 Shady Ln Unit: A2 have any available units?
1400 Shady Ln Unit: A2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 1400 Shady Ln Unit: A2 have?
Some of 1400 Shady Ln Unit: A2's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1400 Shady Ln Unit: A2 currently offering any rent specials?
1400 Shady Ln Unit: A2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1400 Shady Ln Unit: A2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1400 Shady Ln Unit: A2 is pet friendly.
Does 1400 Shady Ln Unit: A2 offer parking?
Yes, 1400 Shady Ln Unit: A2 offers parking.
Does 1400 Shady Ln Unit: A2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1400 Shady Ln Unit: A2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1400 Shady Ln Unit: A2 have a pool?
Yes, 1400 Shady Ln Unit: A2 has a pool.
Does 1400 Shady Ln Unit: A2 have accessible units?
Yes, 1400 Shady Ln Unit: A2 has accessible units.
Does 1400 Shady Ln Unit: A2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1400 Shady Ln Unit: A2 has units with dishwashers.
