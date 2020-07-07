Rent Calculator
1125 Bellmont Court
1125 Bellmont Court
1125 Bellmont Ct
Bedford
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location
1125 Bellmont Ct, Bedford, TX 76022
Amenities
dishwasher
carport
fireplace
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Cute 2 bed 1 bath half duplex. This home sits on a cul-de-sac with a 2 car carport in the back. It comes with extra storage with an attached storage space off the back door. A must see, Call today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1125 Bellmont Court have any available units?
1125 Bellmont Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bedford, TX
.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Bedford Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1125 Bellmont Court have?
Some of 1125 Bellmont Court's amenities include dishwasher, carport, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1125 Bellmont Court currently offering any rent specials?
1125 Bellmont Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1125 Bellmont Court pet-friendly?
No, 1125 Bellmont Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bedford
.
Does 1125 Bellmont Court offer parking?
Yes, 1125 Bellmont Court offers parking.
Does 1125 Bellmont Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1125 Bellmont Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1125 Bellmont Court have a pool?
No, 1125 Bellmont Court does not have a pool.
Does 1125 Bellmont Court have accessible units?
No, 1125 Bellmont Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1125 Bellmont Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1125 Bellmont Court has units with dishwashers.
