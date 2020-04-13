Rent Calculator
All apartments in Bedford
Find more places like 1117 Atlanta Drive.
Home
/
Bedford, TX
/
1117 Atlanta Drive
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1117 Atlanta Drive
1117 Atlanta Drive
·
Location
1117 Atlanta Drive, Bedford, TX 76022
Bell Manor
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
PERFECT HOME IN THIS COZY NEIGHBORHOOD WON'T LAST LONG! SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOMS AND A LIVING ROOM PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING. STOP BY AND SEE IT TODAY BEFORE IT IS GONE.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1117 Atlanta Drive have any available units?
1117 Atlanta Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bedford, TX
.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Bedford Rent Report
.
Is 1117 Atlanta Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1117 Atlanta Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1117 Atlanta Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1117 Atlanta Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bedford
.
Does 1117 Atlanta Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1117 Atlanta Drive offers parking.
Does 1117 Atlanta Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1117 Atlanta Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1117 Atlanta Drive have a pool?
No, 1117 Atlanta Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1117 Atlanta Drive have accessible units?
No, 1117 Atlanta Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1117 Atlanta Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1117 Atlanta Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1117 Atlanta Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1117 Atlanta Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
