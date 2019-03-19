Rent Calculator
Bedford, TX
1108 Bellmont ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 12
1108 Bellmont ct
1108 Bellmont Ct
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1108 Bellmont Ct, Bedford, TX 76022
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
carport
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 04/01/19 Beautiful duplex 1108 Bellmont ct - Property Id: 6555
2 bed 2 full bath
Tile in living and bath
Wood in kitchen
New carpet in bedrooms
2 car carport
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/6555
Property Id 6555
(RLNE4710940)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1108 Bellmont ct have any available units?
1108 Bellmont ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bedford, TX
.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Bedford Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1108 Bellmont ct have?
Some of 1108 Bellmont ct's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1108 Bellmont ct currently offering any rent specials?
1108 Bellmont ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1108 Bellmont ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1108 Bellmont ct is pet friendly.
Does 1108 Bellmont ct offer parking?
Yes, 1108 Bellmont ct offers parking.
Does 1108 Bellmont ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1108 Bellmont ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1108 Bellmont ct have a pool?
No, 1108 Bellmont ct does not have a pool.
Does 1108 Bellmont ct have accessible units?
No, 1108 Bellmont ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1108 Bellmont ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1108 Bellmont ct has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
