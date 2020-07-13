All apartments in Beaumont
Seventy50 West End

7050 Highway 105 · (409) 877-4336
Location

7050 Highway 105, Beaumont, TX 77708
Western Hills

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 months AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 38 · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 936 sqft

Unit 24 · Avail. now

$975

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 954 sqft

Unit 47. · Avail. now

$1,359

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1477 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Seventy50 West End.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
walk in closets
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
garage
parking
bbq/grill
cc payments
dog grooming area
dog park
e-payments
Feel right at home at Seventy50 West End in Beaumont, Texas. We merge comfortable living together with a central location, that makes life richer. Perfectly situated, youђre just minutes away from everything you need such as schools, dining, shopping, and entertainment. Enjoy easy access to major employers such as Exxon Mobil Oil Corporation, Beaumont Independent School District, ENGlobal Corporation, and Texas Department of Transportation to name just a few.Choose from our thoughtfully designed one or two bedroom homes; all of which include standard amenities such as walk-in closets, central air, a balcony or patio, and a washer and dryer in each home. At Seventy50 West End, each apartment home is brimming with amenities that youђd expect and deserve.Seventy50 West End is tucked away in a tranquil setting with beautiful landscaping. Our superb community amenities include on-call maintenance and an on-site laundry facility. Your convenience is our priority. Residents can enjoy taking walks in the nearby public parks. Pets are welcome upon approval, so bring the whole family along! Make Seventy50 West End your new home, where you can enjoy all the comforts of home in a pristine setting, simplified by an uncompromising level of service. Call or visit us today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $50 amin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: No aggressive breeds and have to be under 25lbs
Parking Details: Attached Garage: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Seventy50 West End have any available units?
Seventy50 West End has 4 units available starting at $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Seventy50 West End have?
Some of Seventy50 West End's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Seventy50 West End currently offering any rent specials?
Seventy50 West End is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Seventy50 West End pet-friendly?
Yes, Seventy50 West End is pet friendly.
Does Seventy50 West End offer parking?
Yes, Seventy50 West End offers parking.
Does Seventy50 West End have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Seventy50 West End offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Seventy50 West End have a pool?
No, Seventy50 West End does not have a pool.
Does Seventy50 West End have accessible units?
No, Seventy50 West End does not have accessible units.
Does Seventy50 West End have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Seventy50 West End has units with dishwashers.
Does Seventy50 West End have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Seventy50 West End has units with air conditioning.
