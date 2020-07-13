Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony walk in closets hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly garage parking bbq/grill cc payments dog grooming area dog park e-payments

Feel right at home at Seventy50 West End in Beaumont, Texas. We merge comfortable living together with a central location, that makes life richer. Perfectly situated, youђre just minutes away from everything you need such as schools, dining, shopping, and entertainment. Enjoy easy access to major employers such as Exxon Mobil Oil Corporation, Beaumont Independent School District, ENGlobal Corporation, and Texas Department of Transportation to name just a few.Choose from our thoughtfully designed one or two bedroom homes; all of which include standard amenities such as walk-in closets, central air, a balcony or patio, and a washer and dryer in each home. At Seventy50 West End, each apartment home is brimming with amenities that youђd expect and deserve.Seventy50 West End is tucked away in a tranquil setting with beautiful landscaping. Our superb community amenities include on-call maintenance and an on-site laundry facility. Your convenience is our priority. Residents can enjoy taking walks in the nearby public parks. Pets are welcome upon approval, so bring the whole family along! Make Seventy50 West End your new home, where you can enjoy all the comforts of home in a pristine setting, simplified by an uncompromising level of service. Call or visit us today!