Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished patio / balcony air conditioning hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal ice maker oven recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible 24hr maintenance cc payments online portal smoke-free community

Welcome home to Longfellow Apartments in Beaumont, Texas. Situated close to Interstate 10 and Highways 287, 69, and 59, Longfellow Apartments sets the standard in conveniently located Beaumont living. Our one and two-bedroom floor plans come equipped with everything you need to live well, including reserved parking, a private patio or balcony, air conditioning and heat, and all utilities included in the monthly rent. Residents also love taking advantage of our shimmering swimming pool, resident clubhouse, laundry facility, and more. Best of all, we’re also a pet-friendly community! Schedule a tour of Longfellow Apartments to learn more about our readily available apartment homes!