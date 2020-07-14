All apartments in Beaumont
Find more places like Longfellow.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Beaumont, TX
/
Longfellow
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:16 AM

Longfellow

1215 Longfellow Dr · (409) 684-4864
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Beaumont
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1215 Longfellow Dr, Beaumont, TX 77706
Calder Place

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 01-0059 · Avail. now

$940

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 756 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 01-0087 · Avail. now

$1,150

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1008 sqft

Unit 01-0112 · Avail. now

$1,150

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1008 sqft

Unit 01-0061 · Avail. now

$1,150

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1008 sqft

See 21+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 01-0031 · Avail. now

$1,255

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Unit 01-0093 · Avail. now

$1,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2016 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Longfellow.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
air conditioning
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
24hr maintenance
cc payments
online portal
smoke-free community
Welcome home to Longfellow Apartments in Beaumont, Texas. Situated close to Interstate 10 and Highways 287, 69, and 59, Longfellow Apartments sets the standard in conveniently located Beaumont living. Our one and two-bedroom floor plans come equipped with everything you need to live well, including reserved parking, a private patio or balcony, air conditioning and heat, and all utilities included in the monthly rent. Residents also love taking advantage of our shimmering swimming pool, resident clubhouse, laundry facility, and more. Best of all, we’re also a pet-friendly community! Schedule a tour of Longfellow Apartments to learn more about our readily available apartment homes!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $125
Deposit: 1 Bedroom - $150.00 2 Bedroom - $250.00
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300
fee: $150
rent: $15
Parking Details: Parking Lot.
Storage Details: Some units have exterior storage cabinet near parking area
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Longfellow have any available units?
Longfellow has 27 units available starting at $940 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Longfellow have?
Some of Longfellow's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Longfellow currently offering any rent specials?
Longfellow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Longfellow pet-friendly?
Yes, Longfellow is pet friendly.
Does Longfellow offer parking?
Yes, Longfellow offers parking.
Does Longfellow have units with washers and dryers?
No, Longfellow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Longfellow have a pool?
Yes, Longfellow has a pool.
Does Longfellow have accessible units?
Yes, Longfellow has accessible units.
Does Longfellow have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Longfellow has units with dishwashers.
Does Longfellow have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Longfellow has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Longfellow?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Kingsgate Apartments
5750 N Major Dr
Beaumont, TX 77713
Eagles Landing
3980 N Major Dr
Beaumont, TX 77713
Seventy50 West End
7050 Highway 105
Beaumont, TX 77708
The Preserve at Old Dowlen
5350 Old Dowlen Rd
Beaumont, TX 77706
Fountain Woods Apartments
3565 Delaware St
Beaumont, TX 77706
Jefferson House
4190 Delaware St
Beaumont, TX 77706
Chelsea Apartments
4630 Collier St
Beaumont, TX 77706
Breakwater Bay Apartments
4375 N Major Dr
Beaumont, TX 77713

Similar Pages

Beaumont 1 BedroomsBeaumont 2 Bedrooms
Beaumont Apartments with BalconyBeaumont Apartments with Parking
Beaumont Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baytown, TXLake Charles, LAPort Arthur, TXNederland, TXOrange, TX
Groves, TXDayton, TXCentral Gardens, TXMont Belvieu, TXBridge City, TX
Port Neches, TXJasper, TXCarlyss, LASulphur, LA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Western Hills
Calder Highlands

Apartments Near Colleges

McNeese State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity