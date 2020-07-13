All apartments in Beaumont
Kingsgate Apartments
Kingsgate Apartments

5750 N Major Dr · (409) 215-0858
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5750 N Major Dr, Beaumont, TX 77713
Western Hills

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 111 · Avail. now

$789

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 568 sqft

Unit 407 · Avail. Aug 7

$819

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 685 sqft

Unit 415 · Avail. Jul 25

$859

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 685 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 705 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,059

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 963 sqft

Unit 702 · Avail. now

$1,059

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 963 sqft

Unit 601 · Avail. now

$1,059

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 963 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Kingsgate Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
car wash area
carport
coffee bar
dog grooming area
dog park
lobby
online portal
package receiving
playground
trash valet
Are you searching for great apartment home living in Beaumont, TX? Look no further because Kingsgate is the number one apartment home community in Beaumont, TX. Just minutes from dining, shopping, schools and parks, Kingsgate has a great location that is guaranteed to make your life comfortable and convenient.

With 4 different floor plans including 1, 2, and 3 bedrooms to choose from, finding the right apartment home to fit your needs has never been easier. All of our floor plans have breakfast bars, carpeted floors, ceramic tile, crown molding, and in-unit washer/dryers, to ensure that your life at Kingsgate will always be relaxing and cozy. See what makes Kingsgate the best-kept secret in Beaumont, TX.

Our community is proud to offer many great outdoor amenities sure to excite every member of the family. Have some fun in the sun at our childrens play area or enjoy cooking outside at our barbecue pavilions. Relax at our pocket parks with inviting picnic areas or take your four legged family member for a walk to the bark park. Take a look at our community today and see why Kingsgate is the best place for you and your family to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant, $50 per couple
Deposit: $200, $300, $400
Move-in Fees: $75 administration fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 + 100 for additional Pet
fee: $300+ $100 for additional pet
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions, 45 LB weight limit
Parking Details: covered parking available $30.00 per space.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Kingsgate Apartments have any available units?
Kingsgate Apartments has 7 units available starting at $789 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Kingsgate Apartments have?
Some of Kingsgate Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Kingsgate Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Kingsgate Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Kingsgate Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Kingsgate Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Kingsgate Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Kingsgate Apartments offers parking.
Does Kingsgate Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Kingsgate Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Kingsgate Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Kingsgate Apartments has a pool.
Does Kingsgate Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Kingsgate Apartments has accessible units.
Does Kingsgate Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Kingsgate Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Kingsgate Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Kingsgate Apartments has units with air conditioning.
