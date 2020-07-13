All apartments in Beaumont
Jefferson House

Open Now until 5pm
4190 Delaware St · (858) 771-2890
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4190 Delaware St, Beaumont, TX 77706
Calder Highlands

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 months AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 43.. · Avail. now

$925

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 691 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 27. · Avail. now

$1,125

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 997 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Jefferson House.

Amenities

24hr laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
garage
parking
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
Welcome home to Jefferson House Apartment Homes. We are centrally located in historic Beaumont, Texas, only minutes away from I-96, great eateries, shopping and a variety of entertainment. Its just a short drive to many area employers, making the work commute a snap.Choose from our exceptional 1 and 2 bedroom floor plan options that are uniquely designed with apartment amenities that you deserve. We have something for everyone in our smoke-free community. Jefferson House offers our residents a lifestyle of comfort and convenience.From the moment you see our beautiful courtyard, you'll feel like you've come home. Meet new friends while relaxing in the evening. Our community amenities are second to none, including a large laundry center. Our team is dedicated to excellent service when you need it. We are a pet free community. Visit today and see what makes Jefferson House Apartment Homes the best community in Beaumont, Texas.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 each applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $50 admin fee
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease; Attached garages w/ townhome.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Jefferson House have any available units?
Jefferson House has 2 units available starting at $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Jefferson House have?
Some of Jefferson House's amenities include 24hr laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Jefferson House currently offering any rent specials?
Jefferson House is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Jefferson House pet-friendly?
No, Jefferson House is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beaumont.
Does Jefferson House offer parking?
Yes, Jefferson House offers parking.
Does Jefferson House have units with washers and dryers?
No, Jefferson House does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Jefferson House have a pool?
No, Jefferson House does not have a pool.
Does Jefferson House have accessible units?
No, Jefferson House does not have accessible units.
Does Jefferson House have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Jefferson House has units with dishwashers.
Does Jefferson House have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Jefferson House has units with air conditioning.
