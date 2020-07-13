Amenities

24hr laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities garage parking on-site laundry 24hr laundry bbq/grill cc payments courtyard e-payments

Welcome home to Jefferson House Apartment Homes. We are centrally located in historic Beaumont, Texas, only minutes away from I-96, great eateries, shopping and a variety of entertainment. Its just a short drive to many area employers, making the work commute a snap.Choose from our exceptional 1 and 2 bedroom floor plan options that are uniquely designed with apartment amenities that you deserve. We have something for everyone in our smoke-free community. Jefferson House offers our residents a lifestyle of comfort and convenience.From the moment you see our beautiful courtyard, you'll feel like you've come home. Meet new friends while relaxing in the evening. Our community amenities are second to none, including a large laundry center. Our team is dedicated to excellent service when you need it. We are a pet free community. Visit today and see what makes Jefferson House Apartment Homes the best community in Beaumont, Texas.