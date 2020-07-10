Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry granite counters oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage clubhouse package receiving

Welcome to your new home at Eagles Landing Apartments in beautiful Beaumont, Texas. Our magnificent apartment home community is located in the heart of Beaumont, TX just off U.S 96. With easy access to Neches River, Gulf Terrace Park, Parkdale Mall and other amazing entertainment hot spots, let Eagles Landing be your gateway to fun and excitement in Beaumont, TX.



At Eagles Landing, weve taken care of all of your needs. Our five inviting one and two bedroom apartment homes were designed with you in mind. We are proud to offer tremendous amenities such as an all electric kitchen, ceramic tile floors, walk-in closets, and breakfast bars. Every apartment home has fire alarms, sprinkler systems and optional intrusion alarms.



Amazing apartment home living doesn't stop when you leave your front door. Thats why weve crafted our marvelous community with your needs and wants in mind. We are pleased to feature barbecue pavilions, beautiful landscaping, a resort-style pool and pocket parks with inviting patio areas. Our community also welcomes your furry family to enjoy our bark park, doggy showers and treats in our leasing office. Our commitment to your comfort and quality of life is second to none. Call or stop by today to see what makes Eagles Landing the best-kept secret in Beaumont, Texas.