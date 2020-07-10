All apartments in Beaumont
Beaumont, TX
Eagles Landing
Eagles Landing

3980 N Major Dr · (409) 404-0382
Location

3980 N Major Dr, Beaumont, TX 77713

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0522 · Avail. Aug 7

$950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

Unit 0913 · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

Unit 0723 · Avail. Aug 7

$950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

See 15+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0921 · Avail. now

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1040 sqft

Unit 0714 · Avail. now

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1040 sqft

Unit 0629 · Avail. now

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1040 sqft

See 5+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0425 · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1295 sqft

Unit 0218 · Avail. Jul 27

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1295 sqft

Unit 0221 · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1295 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Eagles Landing.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
clubhouse
package receiving
Welcome to your new home at Eagles Landing Apartments in beautiful Beaumont, Texas. Our magnificent apartment home community is located in the heart of Beaumont, TX just off U.S 96. With easy access to Neches River, Gulf Terrace Park, Parkdale Mall and other amazing entertainment hot spots, let Eagles Landing be your gateway to fun and excitement in Beaumont, TX.\n\nAt Eagles Landing, weve taken care of all of your needs. Our five inviting one and two bedroom apartment homes were designed with you in mind. We are proud to offer tremendous amenities such as an all electric kitchen, ceramic tile floors, walk-in closets, and breakfast bars. Every apartment home has fire alarms, sprinkler systems and optional intrusion alarms.\n\nAmazing apartment home living doesn't stop when you leave your front door. Thats why weve crafted our marvelous community with your needs and wants in mind. We are pleased to feature barbecue pavilions, beautiful landscaping, a resort-style pool and pocket parks with inviting patio areas. Our community also welcomes your furry family to enjoy our bark park, doggy showers and treats in our leasing office. Our commitment to your comfort and quality of life is second to none. Call or stop by today to see what makes Eagles Landing the best-kept secret in Beaumont, Texas.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $100
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: Admin fee-$120
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $200
fee: $100
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply; Weight limit 20 lbs.
Parking Details: 2 spaces provided.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Eagles Landing have any available units?
Eagles Landing has 30 units available starting at $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Eagles Landing have?
Some of Eagles Landing's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Eagles Landing currently offering any rent specials?
Eagles Landing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Eagles Landing pet-friendly?
Yes, Eagles Landing is pet friendly.
Does Eagles Landing offer parking?
Yes, Eagles Landing offers parking.
Does Eagles Landing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Eagles Landing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Eagles Landing have a pool?
Yes, Eagles Landing has a pool.
Does Eagles Landing have accessible units?
No, Eagles Landing does not have accessible units.
Does Eagles Landing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Eagles Landing has units with dishwashers.
Does Eagles Landing have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Eagles Landing has units with air conditioning.
