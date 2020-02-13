2343 Pecos Street - 105

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

*Basic Rental Criteria*

6 months of verifiable income

Total monthly income must be 3 times higher than monthly rent

12 months of residential history

Please contact office for complete list of rental criteria 409-892-2557



Apply online https://tlrsolutionsllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/

Office number 409-892-2557