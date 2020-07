Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking on-site laundry bbq/grill coffee bar concierge courtyard hot tub internet cafe volleyball court

Watermark at Baytown is a beautiful waterfront property tucked away in a quiet community only 20 minutes from downtown Houston. Our 50-foot boardwalk overlooks beautiful Cedar Bayou, and our waterfront pool is nothing short of breathtaking. Come experience waterfront living at its finest and enjoy our new playground which includes a rock wall, soccer field, and is only part of the multi-million renovation that is in progress.