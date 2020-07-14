All apartments in Baytown
Verve Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:14 AM

Verve Apartments

3201 Garth Rd · (281) 612-7546
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Look at Lease! $399 Total Move in!
Location

3201 Garth Rd, Baytown, TX 77521

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 month AGO

1 Bedroom

1x1 - 1

$699

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 699 sqft

2 Bedrooms

2x1 - 1

$899

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 920 sqft

3 Bedrooms

3x2 - 1

$1,225

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1324 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Verve Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
parking
carport
clubhouse
Welcome home to Verve Apartments! Opening in November 2016, our community offers newly renovated one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring contemporary light fixtures, ceiling fans in the living room and bedrooms, faux-wood blinds, walk-in closets, wood-style plank flooring and superior-grade carpet, and textured walls with two-tone paint. All of our apartments include beautiful gourmet kitchens with brand new energy-efficient appliances, ceramic tile backsplashes, and stylish new cabinetry and countertops. Residents will also enjoy the convenience of easy slide light switches, digital thermostats, and energy-saving solar screens.Enjoy our remarkable amenities including our new leasing office with resident community area and TV, business center with free WiFi, resort-style outdoor gas fireplace, BBQ grilling areas, outdoor game area, and social events for residents. For your convenience, we also offer an on-site laundry facility as well as 24-hour emergency maintenance. Select a floorplan to take an HD Walkthrough Video Tour, or call our friendly leasing staff today to schedule a personal tour of your new home at Verve Apartments!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: now offering 3-12 month leases
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200 (1 bedroom), $300 (2 bedroom), $400 (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: breed restrictions, Weight limit: 40 lbs
Parking Details: Carport: included in lease; Free reserved parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Verve Apartments have any available units?
Verve Apartments offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $699, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $899, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,225. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Baytown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baytown Rent Report.
What amenities does Verve Apartments have?
Some of Verve Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Verve Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Verve Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Look at Lease! $399 Total Move in!
Is Verve Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Verve Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Verve Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Verve Apartments offers parking.
Does Verve Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Verve Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Verve Apartments have a pool?
No, Verve Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Verve Apartments have accessible units?
No, Verve Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Verve Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Verve Apartments has units with dishwashers.
