The Villas At Rollingbrook

Lease Length: 3-15+ monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant / $75 per married couple
Deposit: $200 (1 bedroom); $300 (2 bedroom); $400 (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $175 administrative fee; $25 per key fob (both non-refundable)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per month
restrictions: 70 pounds full grown; Breed restricted
Parking Details: Every apartment has an attached garage; third floors have detached garages.
Storage Details: Garages
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.