Baytown, TX
The Villas At Rollingbrook
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

The Villas At Rollingbrook

3717 Emmet Hutto Blvd · (281) 990-4967
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Reduced rates on select floorplans as well as offer a 5% discount for our preferred employers!
Rent Special
Reduced Rates on Select floor plans as well as and EXTRA 5% off for Preferred Employers!
Location

3717 Emmet Hutto Blvd, Baytown, TX 77521

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

1 Bedroom

A1-1

$998

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 652 sqft

C2-1

$1,150

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 794 sqft

E1-1

$1,175

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 864 sqft

2 Bedrooms

G1-1

$1,450

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1070 sqft

H1-1

$1,465

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1043 sqft

K2-1

$1,525

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1134 sqft

3 Bedrooms

L1-1

$1,790

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1408 sqft

L1-2

$2,115

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1408 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Villas At Rollingbrook.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
coffee bar
dog park
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
Come home to The Villas at Rollingbrook, Baytown's #1 luxury apartment community. Each home is customized to your sophisticated needs. Wood plank flooring, granite counter tops, washer and dryer, and private garages. We offer luxurious amenities like our resort style pool, pool-side outdoor kitchen, 24-hour Athletic Center and a Bark Park for your 4-legged family members. Our community is centrally located in the heart of Baytown which gives you the convenience of getting to Galveston, Downtown Houston, and other great attractions with ease. Here at The Villas at Rollingbrook we strive to offer top-notch service and a living experience that you'll never forget! Welcome Home to The Villas at Rollingbrook.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant / $75 per married couple
Deposit: $200 (1 bedroom); $300 (2 bedroom); $400 (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $175 administrative fee; $25 per key fob (both non-refundable)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per month
restrictions: 70 pounds full grown; Breed restricted
Parking Details: Every apartment has an attached garage; third floors have detached garages.
Storage Details: Garages
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Villas At Rollingbrook have any available units?
The Villas At Rollingbrook offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $998, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,450, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,790. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Baytown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baytown Rent Report.
What amenities does The Villas At Rollingbrook have?
Some of The Villas At Rollingbrook's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Villas At Rollingbrook currently offering any rent specials?
The Villas At Rollingbrook is offering the following rent specials: Reduced rates on select floorplans as well as offer a 5% discount for our preferred employers!
Is The Villas At Rollingbrook pet-friendly?
Yes, The Villas At Rollingbrook is pet friendly.
Does The Villas At Rollingbrook offer parking?
Yes, The Villas At Rollingbrook offers parking.
Does The Villas At Rollingbrook have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Villas At Rollingbrook offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Villas At Rollingbrook have a pool?
Yes, The Villas At Rollingbrook has a pool.
Does The Villas At Rollingbrook have accessible units?
Yes, The Villas At Rollingbrook has accessible units.
Does The Villas At Rollingbrook have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Villas At Rollingbrook has units with dishwashers.
