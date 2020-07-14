Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center cc payments coffee bar dog park e-payments guest parking internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal package receiving

Come home to The Villas at Rollingbrook, Baytown's #1 luxury apartment community. Each home is customized to your sophisticated needs. Wood plank flooring, granite counter tops, washer and dryer, and private garages. We offer luxurious amenities like our resort style pool, pool-side outdoor kitchen, 24-hour Athletic Center and a Bark Park for your 4-legged family members. Our community is centrally located in the heart of Baytown which gives you the convenience of getting to Galveston, Downtown Houston, and other great attractions with ease. Here at The Villas at Rollingbrook we strive to offer top-notch service and a living experience that you'll never forget! Welcome Home to The Villas at Rollingbrook.