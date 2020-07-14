The Inverness

Lease Length: 3-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $250 (1 bedroom), $350 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $185 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease, Covered Parking: 1 included per lease.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.