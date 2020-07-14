All apartments in Baytown
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:00 PM

The Inverness

907 N Pruett St · (281) 623-4378
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

907 N Pruett St, Baytown, TX 77520

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-50 · Avail. now

$850

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 750 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Inverness.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
fireplace
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
clubhouse
internet access

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $250 (1 bedroom), $350 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $185 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease, Covered Parking: 1 included per lease.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Inverness have any available units?
The Inverness has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baytown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baytown Rent Report.
What amenities does The Inverness have?
Some of The Inverness's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Inverness currently offering any rent specials?
The Inverness is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Inverness pet-friendly?
Yes, The Inverness is pet friendly.
Does The Inverness offer parking?
Yes, The Inverness offers parking.
Does The Inverness have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Inverness offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Inverness have a pool?
Yes, The Inverness has a pool.
Does The Inverness have accessible units?
Yes, The Inverness has accessible units.
Does The Inverness have units with dishwashers?
No, The Inverness does not have units with dishwashers.
