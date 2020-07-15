Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave range recently renovated walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym parking pool garage cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill business center e-payments internet access pool table

Welcome to The Bennett Baytown, where superior quality and a comfortable lifestyle meet. Formerly known as Oxford at Country Club, The Bennett Baytown Apartment Homes has all the comforts and convenience you deserve. Enjoy location and luxury with contemporary apartment home interiors including high-end features such as our nine-foot ceilings, handsome wood-grain like flooring, stylish crown molding, granite countertops and designer cabinets. Rejuvenate in the resort-style swimming pool with tropical water feature, engage with friends and neighbors in our expansive clubroom and energize in a state-of-the-art fitness center. The Bennett Baytown also has a convenient location with close proximity to major employers and a variety of shopping, entertainment, dining and recreation.



Comfort, style and convenience are awaiting you at The Bennett Baytown, so contact us today to see your new home.