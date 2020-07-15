All apartments in Baytown
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 PM

The Bennett Baytown

2200 West Baker Rd · (281) 864-3375
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Get One Month Free! --- Contact us for details.
Location

2200 West Baker Rd, Baytown, TX 77520

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 434 · Avail. Aug 6

$899

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 719 sqft

Unit 934 · Avail. Aug 22

$976

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 805 sqft

Unit 225 · Avail. Aug 19

$977

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 719 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 522 · Avail. now

$1,099

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 896 sqft

Unit 128 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,120

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 896 sqft

Unit 422 · Avail. now

$1,120

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 896 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Bennett Baytown.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
range
recently renovated
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
e-payments
internet access
pool table
Welcome to The Bennett Baytown, where superior quality and a comfortable lifestyle meet. Formerly known as Oxford at Country Club, The Bennett Baytown Apartment Homes has all the comforts and convenience you deserve. Enjoy location and luxury with contemporary apartment home interiors including high-end features such as our nine-foot ceilings, handsome wood-grain like flooring, stylish crown molding, granite countertops and designer cabinets. Rejuvenate in the resort-style swimming pool with tropical water feature, engage with friends and neighbors in our expansive clubroom and energize in a state-of-the-art fitness center. The Bennett Baytown also has a convenient location with close proximity to major employers and a variety of shopping, entertainment, dining and recreation.

Comfort, style and convenience are awaiting you at The Bennett Baytown, so contact us today to see your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: Pets must be commonly recognized as an accepted domestic pet and must be spayed or neutered. Residents are responsible for having dogs leashed at all times and cleaning up after their pets. Aggressive breeds are strictly prohibited. Stop by the office to learn about specific pet policies. Breed Restrictions are as follows: Tosa Inu/Ken, American Bandogge, Cane Corso, Rottweiler, Doberman, Pit Bull, Bull Terrier, Staffordshire Terrier, Dogo Argentino, Boer Boel, Gull Dong, Basenji, Mastiff, Perro de Presa Canario, Fila Brasiliero, Wolf Hybrid, Caucasian Oucharka, Alaskan Malamutes, Kangal, German Shepard, Shepard, Chow, Spitz, Akita, Reptiles, Rabbits and Pot Bellied Pigs. Mixed breeds containing these bloodlines are also prohibited.
Parking Details: . Reserved covered parking, open parking and garages.
Storage Details: Surface Lot: $30/month, Private Garage: $130/month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Bennett Baytown have any available units?
The Bennett Baytown has 20 units available starting at $899 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Baytown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baytown Rent Report.
What amenities does The Bennett Baytown have?
Some of The Bennett Baytown's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Bennett Baytown currently offering any rent specials?
The Bennett Baytown is offering the following rent specials: Get One Month Free! --- Contact us for details.
Is The Bennett Baytown pet-friendly?
Yes, The Bennett Baytown is pet friendly.
Does The Bennett Baytown offer parking?
Yes, The Bennett Baytown offers parking.
Does The Bennett Baytown have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Bennett Baytown offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Bennett Baytown have a pool?
Yes, The Bennett Baytown has a pool.
Does The Bennett Baytown have accessible units?
No, The Bennett Baytown does not have accessible units.
Does The Bennett Baytown have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Bennett Baytown has units with dishwashers.

