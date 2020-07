Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities: air conditioning, bathtub, granite counters, hardwood floors, in unit laundry, walk in closets, recently renovated, stainless steel, patio / balcony, ceiling fan, oven, range, refrigerator. Property Amenities: cats allowed, dogs allowed, pet friendly, basketball court, business center, clubhouse, courtyard, fire pit, 24hr gym, parking, pool, pool table, garage, internet access, package receiving.

Ravella at Eastpoint Apartment Homes, a garden-style community located in a serene suburb in Baytown, TX. Residents of this new community will enjoy a comprehensive living experience complete with modern apartment and resort-like amenities. Ravella is a beautiful community with professionally landscaped courtyards, towering palm trees and walking paths that connect you from one amenity to the next.