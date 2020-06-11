Ranch at Rolling Brook

Income Requirement: Must have 3.35x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60(1) person +20 per each other over 18
Deposit: $100 to $150
Move-in Fees: $75.00 Admin Fee
Additional: Pest Control $1.00 per month per each apartment
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: None
restrictions: 45 lb. limit; No agressive breed
Parking Details: Open parking, not assigned.
Storage Details: All apartments have outside storage on the patio or balcony