Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:05 AM

Ranch at Rolling Brook

Open Now until 5:30pm
3403 Garth Rd · (832) 734-7614
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
$399 1st full month on 1x1; $599 1st full month on 2x2
Location

3403 Garth Rd, Baytown, TX 77521

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 months AGO

1 Bedroom

A-1

$679

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 504 sqft

B-1

$759

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 656 sqft

2 Bedrooms

C-1

$899

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 866 sqft

D-1

$924

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 920 sqft

C-2

$944

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 866 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ranch at Rolling Brook.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
courtyard
guest parking
online portal
package receiving
Ranch at Rollingbrook is only accepting online rental applications at this time. Call now for details!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3.35x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60(1) person +20 per each other over 18
Deposit: $100 to $150
Move-in Fees: $75.00 Admin Fee
Additional: Pest Control $1.00 per month per each apartment
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: None
restrictions: 45 lb. limit; No agressive breed
Parking Details: Open parking, not assigned.
Storage Details: All apartments have outside storage on the patio or balcony

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ranch at Rolling Brook have any available units?
Ranch at Rolling Brook offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $679 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $899. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Baytown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baytown Rent Report.
What amenities does Ranch at Rolling Brook have?
Some of Ranch at Rolling Brook's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ranch at Rolling Brook currently offering any rent specials?
Ranch at Rolling Brook is offering the following rent specials: $399 1st full month on 1x1; $599 1st full month on 2x2
Is Ranch at Rolling Brook pet-friendly?
Yes, Ranch at Rolling Brook is pet friendly.
Does Ranch at Rolling Brook offer parking?
Yes, Ranch at Rolling Brook offers parking.
Does Ranch at Rolling Brook have units with washers and dryers?
No, Ranch at Rolling Brook does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Ranch at Rolling Brook have a pool?
Yes, Ranch at Rolling Brook has a pool.
Does Ranch at Rolling Brook have accessible units?
Yes, Ranch at Rolling Brook has accessible units.
Does Ranch at Rolling Brook have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ranch at Rolling Brook has units with dishwashers.
