Home
/
Baytown, TX
/
9910 Pinehurst Street
Last updated February 21 2020 at 3:07 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9910 Pinehurst Street
9910 Pinehurst Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
9910 Pinehurst Drive, Baytown, TX 77521
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9910 Pinehurst Street have any available units?
9910 Pinehurst Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baytown, TX
.
How much is rent in Baytown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baytown Rent Report
.
Is 9910 Pinehurst Street currently offering any rent specials?
9910 Pinehurst Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9910 Pinehurst Street pet-friendly?
No, 9910 Pinehurst Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baytown
.
Does 9910 Pinehurst Street offer parking?
Yes, 9910 Pinehurst Street offers parking.
Does 9910 Pinehurst Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9910 Pinehurst Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9910 Pinehurst Street have a pool?
No, 9910 Pinehurst Street does not have a pool.
Does 9910 Pinehurst Street have accessible units?
No, 9910 Pinehurst Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9910 Pinehurst Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9910 Pinehurst Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9910 Pinehurst Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 9910 Pinehurst Street does not have units with air conditioning.
