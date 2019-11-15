Rent Calculator
99 Brownwood Dr
99 Brownwood Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
99 Brownwood Drive, Baytown, TX 77520
Amenities
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
house for rent really nice in baytown. - Property Id: 199549
house for rent in baytwon really nice yard and ready to move in brand new house smell like new.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/199549
Property Id 199549
(RLNE5443624)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 99 Brownwood Dr have any available units?
99 Brownwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baytown, TX
.
How much is rent in Baytown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baytown Rent Report
.
Is 99 Brownwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
99 Brownwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 99 Brownwood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 99 Brownwood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 99 Brownwood Dr offer parking?
No, 99 Brownwood Dr does not offer parking.
Does 99 Brownwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 99 Brownwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 99 Brownwood Dr have a pool?
No, 99 Brownwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 99 Brownwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 99 Brownwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 99 Brownwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 99 Brownwood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 99 Brownwood Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 99 Brownwood Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
