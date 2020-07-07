All apartments in Baytown
Last updated October 10 2019 at 7:37 AM

98 Cabaniss Ave

98 Cabiness Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

98 Cabiness Avenue, Baytown, TX 77520

Amenities

range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
Charming one bedroom, one bath home with tile throughout, newly refinished kitchen cabinets, new stove to be installed, countertops to be refinished prior to tenant move in. Close to the Exxon Gate Refinery.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 98 Cabaniss Ave have any available units?
98 Cabaniss Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baytown, TX.
How much is rent in Baytown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baytown Rent Report.
Is 98 Cabaniss Ave currently offering any rent specials?
98 Cabaniss Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 98 Cabaniss Ave pet-friendly?
No, 98 Cabaniss Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baytown.
Does 98 Cabaniss Ave offer parking?
No, 98 Cabaniss Ave does not offer parking.
Does 98 Cabaniss Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 98 Cabaniss Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 98 Cabaniss Ave have a pool?
No, 98 Cabaniss Ave does not have a pool.
Does 98 Cabaniss Ave have accessible units?
No, 98 Cabaniss Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 98 Cabaniss Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 98 Cabaniss Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 98 Cabaniss Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 98 Cabaniss Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

