Charming one bedroom, one bath home with tile throughout, newly refinished kitchen cabinets, new stove to be installed, countertops to be refinished prior to tenant move in. Close to the Exxon Gate Refinery.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 98 Cabaniss Ave have any available units?
98 Cabaniss Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baytown, TX.
How much is rent in Baytown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baytown Rent Report.
Is 98 Cabaniss Ave currently offering any rent specials?
98 Cabaniss Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.