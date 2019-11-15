All apartments in Baytown
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

918 Running Creek Court

918 Running Creek Court · No Longer Available
Location

918 Running Creek Court, Baytown, TX 77521

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Bellwood floorplan is a spacious two story home with 4 bed and 2.5 baths. This open floorplan offers a view of family room from the large country kitchen. The laundry room is conveniently located upstairs with all the spacious bedrooms. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 918 Running Creek Court have any available units?
918 Running Creek Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baytown, TX.
How much is rent in Baytown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baytown Rent Report.
Is 918 Running Creek Court currently offering any rent specials?
918 Running Creek Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 918 Running Creek Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 918 Running Creek Court is pet friendly.
Does 918 Running Creek Court offer parking?
Yes, 918 Running Creek Court offers parking.
Does 918 Running Creek Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 918 Running Creek Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 918 Running Creek Court have a pool?
No, 918 Running Creek Court does not have a pool.
Does 918 Running Creek Court have accessible units?
No, 918 Running Creek Court does not have accessible units.
Does 918 Running Creek Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 918 Running Creek Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 918 Running Creek Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 918 Running Creek Court does not have units with air conditioning.

