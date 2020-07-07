All apartments in Baytown
Last updated April 3 2020 at 10:47 PM

915 Running Creek Court

915 Running Creek Court · No Longer Available
Location

915 Running Creek Court, Baytown, TX 77521

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
game room
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
The Drake floorplan is an exciting 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home with lots of character. This home offers downstairs master bedroom, gameroom, and large walk-in closets in all 4 bedrooms. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 2014

Deposits: $1,700.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 915 Running Creek Court have any available units?
915 Running Creek Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baytown, TX.
How much is rent in Baytown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baytown Rent Report.
What amenities does 915 Running Creek Court have?
Some of 915 Running Creek Court's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 915 Running Creek Court currently offering any rent specials?
915 Running Creek Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 915 Running Creek Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 915 Running Creek Court is pet friendly.
Does 915 Running Creek Court offer parking?
Yes, 915 Running Creek Court offers parking.
Does 915 Running Creek Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 915 Running Creek Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 915 Running Creek Court have a pool?
No, 915 Running Creek Court does not have a pool.
Does 915 Running Creek Court have accessible units?
No, 915 Running Creek Court does not have accessible units.
Does 915 Running Creek Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 915 Running Creek Court does not have units with dishwashers.

