914 Dancing Sun Court
Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:30 PM

914 Dancing Sun Court

Location

914 Dancing Sun Court, Baytown, TX 77521

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
game room
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
The Drake floorplan is an exciting 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home with lots of character. This home offers downstairs master bedroom, gameroom, and large walk-in closets in all 4 bedrooms. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

