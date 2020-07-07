All apartments in Baytown
Last updated December 13 2019 at 9:53 AM

911 Dancing Sun Court

911 Dancing Sun Court · No Longer Available
Location

911 Dancing Sun Court, Baytown, TX 77521

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Miguel plan is a delightful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Open plan offers view of family and dining room from kitchen, great for gatherings. All bedrooms up. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 911 Dancing Sun Court have any available units?
911 Dancing Sun Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baytown, TX.
How much is rent in Baytown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baytown Rent Report.
Is 911 Dancing Sun Court currently offering any rent specials?
911 Dancing Sun Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 911 Dancing Sun Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 911 Dancing Sun Court is pet friendly.
Does 911 Dancing Sun Court offer parking?
Yes, 911 Dancing Sun Court offers parking.
Does 911 Dancing Sun Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 911 Dancing Sun Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 911 Dancing Sun Court have a pool?
No, 911 Dancing Sun Court does not have a pool.
Does 911 Dancing Sun Court have accessible units?
No, 911 Dancing Sun Court does not have accessible units.
Does 911 Dancing Sun Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 911 Dancing Sun Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 911 Dancing Sun Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 911 Dancing Sun Court does not have units with air conditioning.

